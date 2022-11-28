Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice

HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March.

They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options.

As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker.

“I’m dealing with my 3-year-old son today,” she said.

He was supposed to be at Trinity Preparatory Academy, but like many school programs, they closed their doors because of the city’s water issues.

“It’s a lot of juggling now,” Davis said. “I was expecting to have meetings by myself.”

Pastor Ed Jones III says it’s terrible timing for the academy.

“Being a new school, every day counts because we have a lot of parents touring the school,” he said.

They are working to get enough supplies to reopen, Tuesday morning.

“Making sure we have enough disposable water bottles,” Jones said. “Making sure we have space where they can clean their hands.”

Pastor Linda Davis of Boynton Chapel United Methodist Church in the Third Ward has joined forces with other community leaders to help.

“We’re going to take that list that we had from Thanksgiving and we are going to reach out to our senior citizens,” she said.

They are going door to door.

“We will be here to help serve water in the community,” she said.

Anyone in need of water can pick it up at Boynton Chapel United Methodist located at 2812 Milby Street in Houston. They are also accepting bottled water donations.