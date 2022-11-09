Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller announces documentary ‘Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields’ on Netflix

HOUSTON – Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch announced Wednesday the limited documentary series that will focus on the deaths of four victims found off Calder Drive in League City during the 80s and 90s in an area that became known as the “Killing Fields.”

The docuseries “Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 29, 2022.

Miller’s daughter, Laura Miller, 17, is one of four victims found in the “Killing Fields.” Her body was found off Calder Road with the bodies of three other women; Heidi Fye, Donna Prudhomme and Audrey Lee Cook.

Miller is seen in the trailer describing how he felt when his daughter disappeared, “The police, they did their best to convince me I’d lost my damn mind. You gave him the green light to continue killing our girls.”

Laura’s murder is the reason Miller founded Texas EquuSearch, an organization that has saved countless lives around the world. Tim said he is now focusing on the legacy founded on his daughter’s memory rather than the pain of her passing.

Click here to watch the trailer.

