Texas EquuSearch founder to drop lawsuit against Galveston County

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, tells KPRC2 he is dropping his lawsuit against Galveston County. Miller filed suit against the county in May. The lawsuit came after yet another decades old mix-up with his daughter’s remains was discovered.

“I started thinking what would I gain from this,” Miller. “All the years of pain I’ve suffered, you can’t put a price tag on that.”

Laura Miller is one of four so-called “Killing Fields” victims whose remains were discovered off Calder Road in League City during the ’80s and ’90s. Miller first sued Galveston County in 1997 when Laura’s body was exhumed and it was discovered not all of her remains had been buried. Miller settled that lawsuit.

During the exhumation it was also discovered Laura was buried with more rib bones than a human should have. According to the current Galveston County Medical Examiner, Dr. Erin Barnhart, the extra bones were placed in a separate container and filed under “a different case number.”

Those extra bones have now been identified as belonging to another “Killing Fields” victim, Audrey Cook. Barnhart inherited this problem from Dr. W.E. Korndorffer, who was the medical examiner at the time the women’s remains were found and examinations were conducted. He has since died.

Miller said he then received a October 2019 from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, notifying him human remains were found in a file box bearing the case number for Laura’s murder.

Miller said all he wants now is to bury his daughter’s final remains. He said the thought of going through depositions and a trial was too draining and too painful.

“I need to close this particular chapter,” said Miller.