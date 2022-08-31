Second arrest made in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in east Harris County in June, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy in east Harris County in June, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 30, HCSO filed felony murder charges against Jalonie Ernest for his alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting death of Paul Vasquez. According to HCSO, Ernest was identified as the shooter in the incident.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be a case of mistaken identity on the part of the suspects. Ernest was arrested and placed in the Harris County Jail.

On Aug. 17, the HCSO Homicide Unit arrested Denzel Perkins, 26, for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Perkins was charged with felony murder and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Deputies said they received reports of a shooting inside a residence on June 12. Paul’s mother, Josephine Rendon, said her son was walking to another room to get a video game charger when bullets hit the home, striking the boy and killing him.

According to investigators, the child was able to get up and tell his mother what happened before collapsing.

Paul was transported by ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the boy’s two brothers were also in the home when the shooting happened.

