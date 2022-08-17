Suspect accused of fatally shooting 8-year-old during drive-by in June arrested, charged: HCSO

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old during a drive-by in east Harris County in June has been arrested, deputies said.

Denzel Perkins, 26, has been charged with felony murder in the deadly shooting of victim Paul Vasquez. He was booked into the Harris County Jail Tuesday.

Deputies said they received reports of a shooting inside a residence on June 12, 2022. Vasquez was in his bed inside his room when a bullet pierced him in his chest, HCSO said.

According to investigators, the child was able to get up and tell his mother what happened before collapsing.

The boy was transported by an ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the boy’s two brothers were also in the home when the shooting happened.

According to HCSO, there is no motive for the shooting.