7-year-old boy fatally shot while in his bed during drive-by shooting in east Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County Sunday.

It happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies said they received reports of a shooting inside a residence. A 7-year-old boy was in his bed inside his room when a bullet struck him, HCSO said.

According to investigators, the child was able to get up and tell his mother what happened before collapsing.

The boy was transported by an ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the boy’s two brothers were also in the home when the shooting happened.

According to HCSO, there is no motive for the shooting. Deputies said the suspects were in a grey or white car, but that is all they know at this time.

“Outraged to learn that a 7-year-old child was killed during a drive-by shooting,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. “I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

