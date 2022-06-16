Deputies provide update on suspect’s vehicle following drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old in east Harris County

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office provided updates on a possible suspect after 8-year-old Paul Vasquez was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County on Sunday, June 12.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies said Vasquez was in his bed inside of his room when a bullet pierced him in his chest. Investigators said the boy was able to tell his mother what happened before collapsing.

Authorities say there were about nine to 10 shots fired during the incident.

He was rushed to Ben Taub hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials are now searching for those responsible, stating it may be more than one suspect who remains at large.

Deputies released a photo of the suspect’s car, describing it as a Gray KIA Optima with damage to the front right side.

Surveillance video captured the car in question, deputies say, and witnesses are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s homicide unit at (713) 308-3600.

