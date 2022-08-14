KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anastasia, a pup who loves to sing in the rain

For this week’s KPRC 2 Pet Project, Anastasia will have you “Singin’ in the rain,” just like Gene Kelly.

The 2-year-old Husky is a carefree, playful girl with lots of love. She particularly enjoys her long walks and rainy days playing in the water puddles.

Whenever you’re feeling down, Anastasia will gladly give you allllll the love and hugs!

Meet Anastasia at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Anastasia into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Athena

Athena adopted by her family in Wyoming! (Houston Humane Society)

In June, we met Athena, a pup who’s full of wisdom and cheer.

Athena found her new family in Wyoming! She will enjoy her new life with lots of land to roam and enjoy her best! Her adoption was made possible by Bissell’s Clear the Shelters foundation.