KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Athena, a pup who’s full of wisdom and cheer

4-year-old Athena may be full of wisdom, but she still has that big dog energy!

Athena, who is a Great Pyrenees, is a cuddly bear who wants nothing but affection, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society. She is described as very welcoming and sweet.

Athena was adopted previously in 2020 but has since returned. Volunteers say she is easy to walk with and loves to take naps with their companions. She does well with a home with kids!

Meet Athena at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Athena into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Georgie

Georgie at his new home (Houston Humane Society)

A few months ago, we met Georgie, a pup described as a “goofy boy.”

After 417 days at the shelter, Georgie FINALLY found his forever home!

Georgie’s adopter tells HHS that he will have a brother at his new home, named Colt.

“There was something special about Georgie (now named Josh) that I could see in all of the photos of him on the HHS website, and I just knew that he and Colt would be best buddies,” Georgie’s adopter said.

Colt was also adopted from HHS in 2018 and his adopter said he was finally ready for a new friend. Both dogs are named after NFL and college football quarterbacks. (Georgie is named Sir Joshua Joseph -- named after Josh Allen and Joe Burrow; Colt is named Prince Timothy Colton -- named after Tim Tebow and Colt McCoy).