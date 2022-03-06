KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Georgie, a pup described as a ‘goofy boy’

2-year-old Georgie is a gentle pup who prefers love and cuddles over treats!

According to the Houston Humane Society, Georgie has been patiently waiting for a furrever family for over a year.

He loves to go for walks, doing tricks such as sit, paw, and stay, and is described as a “goofy boy.”

Georgie also LOVES toys. He will entertain himself for hours when left alone with a few of them.

Georgie is part of the “Large Lucky Lad” promotion at HHS, so his adoption fee is 50% off!

Meet Georgie at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Georgie into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.