79º

LIVE

Local News

Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 50 Cent, Tycoon Houston Comedy Music Fest, Things to do in Houston, Houston nightlife, Houston concerts, Comedy shows
1975: Rapper 50 Cent is born Curtis James Jackson III in Queens, New York. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian.

Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent does it again, buys wine that ‘costs more than Rolls Royce’ at Houston’s Rodeo Uncorked

According to information posted on 50′s Twitter, the ‘Tycoon Houston Comedy Music Fest’ will be held at Toyota Center on Aug. 25.

World-renowned comedians expected to stop through the show are Gary Owen, D’Lai, Lil Duval, B-Simone, Jess Hilarious, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Bill Bellamy.

Fans can also expect music from Fetty Wap, Flo Rida, Jacquees, Jeremih, Rotimi, and more.

The show will be headlined by a performance from 50 Cent himself, alongside additional surprise guests.

All proceeds from this event will go towards 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation, which ‘empowers children and youth in America’s cities to develop the confidence, strength, and skills to win in life,’ according to their website, and the G-Unity Business Lab with the Houston Independent School District.

For more event details, and to purchase tickets, click here.

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent, Mayor Turner announce program to help Houston high schoolers at Kashmere, Worthing and Wheatley

Rapper 50 Cent wins Reserve Grand Champion in 2021′s Rodeo Uncorked Wine Competition

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter