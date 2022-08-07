Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance

1975: Rapper 50 Cent is born Curtis James Jackson III in Queens, New York.

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian.

Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.

According to information posted on 50′s Twitter, the ‘Tycoon Houston Comedy Music Fest’ will be held at Toyota Center on Aug. 25.

World-renowned comedians expected to stop through the show are Gary Owen, D’Lai, Lil Duval, B-Simone, Jess Hilarious, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Bill Bellamy.

Fans can also expect music from Fetty Wap, Flo Rida, Jacquees, Jeremih, Rotimi, and more.

The show will be headlined by a performance from 50 Cent himself, alongside additional surprise guests.

All proceeds from this event will go towards 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation, which ‘empowers children and youth in America’s cities to develop the confidence, strength, and skills to win in life,’ according to their website, and the G-Unity Business Lab with the Houston Independent School District.

For more event details, and to purchase tickets, click here.

