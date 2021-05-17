50 Cent, Mayor Turner announce program to help Houston high schoolers at Kashmere, Worthing and Wheatley

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, center with rapper 50 Cent on May 17, 2021.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced a program Monday aimed at helping high school students at three Houston schools.

G-Unity Foundation, Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, Horizon United Group, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also attended the event and lauded the program’s proposed efforts.

The program will be a partnership to help students learn business skills that define entrepreneurship G-Unity Business Lab Kashmere, Worthing and Wheatley High Schools.

The lab will provide students with MBA-level lessons to represent the full life cycle of a product or concept from idea creation to market branding to running a company, Turner explained.

“This program is another platform to help build the leaders and workforce of the future,” Turner said. “Educational opportunities play a key role in Houston’s quality of life.”

The program has been in the works for at least two years, according to 50 Cent.

“It’s starting at three schools now, but it’s going to be a lot more,” he said. “Just watch me.”

50 Cent -- through the foundation -- committed $300,000 to get the lab running in those three Houston schools. For more information or to donate to help the program, go to Gunityfoundation.org.