Trial for man accused of killing HPD sergeant on North Freeway postponed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – The trial for the man accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios during a road rage incident on the North Freeway is on hold for two weeks.

According to defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, the trial is postponed until Aug. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the jurors.

Robert Soliz, 24, is charged with the murder of 47-year-old Sgt. Sean Rios, a 25-year-veteran of the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said Rios was on his way to work when he responded to shots fired during a road rage incident along the North Freeway on Nov. 9, 2020.

Rios and Soliz exchanged gunfire, and Rios was killed, police said. Soliz was arrested the following day and has been in custody since his bond was revoked last year.

The defense argued that Soliz didn’t know Rios was a police officer and that Rios never identified himself as one.

Investigators said Rios was on his way back to work in his personal car when he responded to the incident.

