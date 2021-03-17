Man accused of killing HPD Sgt. Sean Rios posts bond

Booking photo of Robert Soliz, 24, now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of HPD Sergeant Sean Rios.

HOUSTON – A man accused of killing a Houston police sergeant during a shootout along the North Freeway on Nov. 9, 2020, has posted bond, according to multiple sources.

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested during a traffic stop along Interstate 10 Katy Freeway a day after the fatal shooting. He was charged with murder for the death of Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department. Soliz bond was set at $500,000 for the murder charge.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he believes Rios was killed during a shootout while trying to intervene in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles that happened on the freeway. He said Rios was hit during the exchange of gunfire and ran to a nearby motel for help. Rios collapsed and died at the scene, Acevedo said. The chief said Rios was on his way to work when the shootout happened.

Court Records show Soliz has been arrested numerous times, dating back to 2014. Soliz’s most recent arrest came in February when he was arrested carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle. The rest of his charges over the last few years include evading arrest, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and terroristic threat for threatening the woman he was dating with murder.

Soliz’s attorney, Paul Looney, told KPRC 2 that he was not aware that he made bond.

Soliz is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

This is a developing story.