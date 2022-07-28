Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted for murder, tampering with evidence in connection with death of girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, DA says

HOUSTON – Former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, Kevin Ware Jr., has been indicted for murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

According to investigators, Pomaski was last seen on April 25, 2021, at a party at her home. Authorities said Pomaski disappeared under suspicious circumstances and may have been a victim of foul play.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” said Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division, who is handling the case. “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

If convicted of the murder charge, Ware faces the possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274-9100.

