NFL player, boyfriend of missing Spring woman denied bail during hearing for case unrelated to disappearance

Montgomery County – A Montgomery County judge ordered former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. to be held without bail for violating conditions of a previous bond in cases unrelated to the disappearance of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

Ware was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Montgomery County on April 19. He was released on bond but arrested again on June 11 in Harris County for failing to appear in court and check in with the probation office. Investigators said Ware was in possession of a firearm during the June 11 arrest.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators have not named Ware a suspect in Pomaski’s case.

In their motion to have Ware’s bond revoked or raised to $3 million, Montgomery County prosecutors wrote that he was a suspect in a murder investigation related to Pomaski’s disappearance.

During the hearing Tuesday, when asked by the defense about that reference, a prosecutor said, “we’re not moving forward with that”.

Pomaski has not been seen since April 25. Her mother was in court for the hearing and told KPRC 2 that she felt “relieved” that Ware was going to remain behind bars.

Eric Zuleger, a longtime friend of Pomaski, said he hoped with Ware remaining locked up on the unrelated charges, people with information about her disappearance would feel more comfortable coming forward to police.

“It feels good to reach a milestone like that, to make sure he stays in jail, but what would really feel good is if we knew where Taylor was and if he was a decent person, he would tell us because he knows exactly what happened and where she is and he’s holding that from the family,” Zuleger said.

Ware is due back in Montgomery County court in August.