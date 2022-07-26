Man accused of killing HPD sergeant on the North Freeway pleads not guilty

HOUSTON – Several minutes after Robert Soliz shot and killed Houston Police Department Sergeant Sean Rios during a road rage incident nearly two years ago, he took a cell phone video of himself waving a gun while driving and posted it to social media.

It’s one of the many pieces of evidence introduced by the prosecution since they began laying out their case for murder.

“The truth will show itself,” said Douglas Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officer’s Union.

Griffith was among a group of law enforcement officers who listened to Thursday’s testimony. “He talks about his gun jamming, taking video of himself, talking about it. He has no remorse whatsoever and needs to be put away for the rest of his life,” Griffith said.

Opening statements began Tuesday.

Soliz is charged with the murder of 47-year-old Sgt. Sean Rios, a 25-year-veteran of the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said Rios was on his way to work when he responded to shots fired during a road rage incident along the north freeway on Nov. 9, 2020.

Rios and Soliz exchanged gunfire, and Rios was killed, police said. Soliz was arrested the following day and has been in custody since his bond was revoked last year.

Each side had 20 minutes for their opening statements.

The defense argued that Soliz didn’t know Rios was a police officer and that Rios never identified himself as one.

Investigators said Rios was on his way back to work in his personal car when he responded to the incident.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.