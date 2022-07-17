Great news, Drivers! All lanes at 610 West Loop northbound at Southwest Freeway reopen earlier than anticipated, TxDOT says

Heads up, drivers: Emergency closure underway at 610 West Loop northbound at I-69

HOUSTON – Great news drivers! All northbound mainlanes at the West Loop at Southwest Freeway are now open!

According to TxDOT, a planned closure took place this weekend as crews continued construction of the northbound bridge over U.S. 59.

This planned closure also allowed the reopening of the exit to Westheimer Road on the West Loop, TxDOT says. The exit had been closed since January.

TxDOT said on Twitter that construction was finished early on Sunday and all lanes are back open. Construction was originally planned for completion on Monday.

