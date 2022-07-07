City of Houston installs permanent marker in memory of fallen HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce

HOUSTON – In honor of fallen Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator Lemuel “DJ” Bruce, the City of Houston installed a permanent remembrance marker Thursday at Seamist and West 18th Street. Investigator Bruce was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2020 while conducting surveillance during an arson investigation.

In his memory, residents set-up makeshift memorial along medians, but as other governmental jurisdictions outside of the City of Houston have mandated their removal, the Houston Fire Department, Houston Public Works, and Council Member Abbie Kamin collaborated to create a permanent solution. The honorary marker is mounted on the existing street sign and was uniquely crafted by Houston Public Works for this purpose.

“Following the tragic death of Arson Investigator Lemuel “DJ” Bruce, there was an outpouring of support and makeshift memorials from our District’s neighborhoods surrounding Fire Station 62. I want to thank Chief Peña and the men and women of our Fire Department, neighborhood residents, Mayor Turner, and the Public Works Department for working with my office to ensure Investigator Bruce’s legacy is memorialized,” said Kamin. “I hope this brings a small sense of comfort to his family and his brothers and sisters of the HFD Arson Bureau knowing this permanent marker bearing his name will forever be a part of our city.”

“Investigator DJ Bruce made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our community, and that is a debt of gratitude we can never repay.” said Houston Fire Chief Peña. “This memorial will enable our community to continue to honor and remember his bravery and commitment, and acknowledge the entire Bruce Family for their sacrifice as well. We give a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Rachel Bruce, Council Member Kamin, her office, and Public Works for making this happen.”

Later this fall, the City of Houston and Houston Fire Department in partnership with Council Member Abbie Kamin plan to hold a community dedication event in honor of the anniversary of the death of Arson Investigator Lemuel “DJ” Bruce and his legacy.

