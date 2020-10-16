ATF agents respond to deadly shooting involving Houston Fire Department investigator

HOUSTON – ATF agents are responding to a deadly shooting involving a Houston Fire Department investigator in northwest Houston, police said Friday.

Police said the incident happened in the 2100 block of Seamist Drive and W. 18th Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to officers, arson investigators were trying to track down a suspect they had a warrant out for. When the investigators found the suspect, shots were fired between the two parties, officers said.

Police said the suspect was dead when they arrived at the scene and one of the investigators was hit and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.