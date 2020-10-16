Houston Fire Department remembers arson investigator Lemuel Bruce

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own killed in the line of duty.

A procession was from the Medical Center to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office was held Friday morning for HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce. HFD Fire Chief Sam Pena said that the 44-year-old was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect while investigating a string of arsons in northwest Houston.

‘It’s a tragic loss. A young individual. 44 years old in the prime of his life just conducting basic arson investigation and its senseless,’ said Pena. ‘In the history of the Houston Fire Department we have never had an investigator shot in the line of duty.’

Pena said that Bruce was with the department for 17 years. Bruce was a husband and father to a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old son.

"They are hurting right now. The department is hurting and I want to give my condolences to them I want to ask the community to please keep the fire department and Bruce family in your prayers,’ said Pena.

“Almost half of his life was committed to the city of Houston,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, “This is a tough day for the family. For Houston fire department and police department. But if we pray and uplift each other we will take it one day at a time.”

Funeral services are pending.