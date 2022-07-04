Dedicated, determined Dallas 8th grader raising funds for grief kits for Uvalde elementary school shooting survivors

Sia Sankaran, an eighth-grader, is collecting donations to prepare grief kits for the students who escaped the shooting.

DALLAS – More than a month after the tragedy in Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School, one Dallas student is on a mission to support the survivors.

Sia Sankaran, an eighth-grader, is collecting donations to prepare grief kits for the students who escaped the shooting.

Sia started the Dallas chapter of Anaik’s Loving Library, a book donation program focused on improving mental health. After hearing about the shooting, she knew she had to help.

“I just cant believe something could happen to them and I wanted to do something to help,” Sia said. “It’s never too early, it’s never too late, and if you want to do something or want to help people, you just got to start.”

The program is partnering with the San Antonio Area Foundation to put together about 800 grief kits that Sia hopes will help students in Uvalde.

“It will include a book, a journal and a coloring book, which will all be appropriate to their age group,” she said.

How to help

People can directly donate books and supplies through their Amazon wishlist page or through the nonprofit’s website.

