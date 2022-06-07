Inmate in critical condition, 3 guards injured in crash involving prison van near Willis: Conroe PD

WILLIS, Texas – Three prison guards and an inmate have been transported to the hospital after a crash involving a prison van and a possibly impaired driver in Willis Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It happened on I-45 near FM 830 around 2:30 a.m.

Officials with the Conroe Fire Department were dispatched after receiving reports of a possible crash and fire. When CFD arrived at the scene, they found a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisoner van against the center concrete barrier with extensive front-end damage. In the van were three prison guards and an inmate, authorities said.

According to an official from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the inmate was leaving a hospital in Galveston when the crash occurred. After the crash, the inmate and two other guards were transported to a Conroe hospital in critical condition, and the third guard was transported to Memorial Hermann- The Woodlands in stable condition.

A red Ford F150 was in the middle of the northbound lanes with heavy damage to the left side, officers with the Conroe Police Department said. That driver is in stable condition and may have been impaired, TDCJ said.

Another vehicle was also involved in the crash due to it hitting the debris but there were no injuries.

Officers are still investigating and believe the Ford hit the wall and spun, coming out to the rest in the roadway when it was hit.