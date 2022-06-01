Sentencing to begin Wednesday for mother who pleaded guilty to killing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass

HOUSTON – The mother of Maliyah Bass, the 2-year-old whose body was found floating in Brays Bayou in 2020, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Sahara Ervin and her boyfriend, Travion Thompson, were charged with tampering with evidence and injury to a child.

Ervin pleaded guilty in January for her involvement in the case and agreed to serve 20 years in prison if she helped in the case against Thompson.

Maliyah was reported missing on August 22, 2020, when Ervin and Thompson told police that the mother left Maliyah alone for five minutes at the playground at their southwest Houston apartment while she was cooking. The couple told police when they went to get her, she was nowhere to be found and reported that she had been kidnapped. Her body was later found in Brays Bayou, officials said.

According to court documents, the couple beat Maliyah before her death and put her body in a storm drain, where it floated into Brays Bayou. It was later discovered by a jogger in the area, authorities said.

The sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.