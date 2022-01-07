Mother of Maliyah Bass sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in 2-year-old’s death

HOUSTON – The mother of Maliyah Bass, the 2-year-old whose body was found floating in Brays Bayou, has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for her involvement in her daughter’s death.

Sahara Ervin, who was photographed smiling in her mugshot when arrested more than a year ago, appeared before a judge Wednesday to learn her fate. The young mother pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence - a human corpse and injury to a child, according to court records.

According to court documents, as part of her plea agreement, Ervin will now testify against her boyfriend, Travion Thompson, for the role he played in the toddler’s death.

Maliyah Bass (HPD)

On Aug. 22, 2020, Ervin and Thompson told police that the mother left Maliyah alone for five minutes at the playground at their southwest Houston apartment while she was cooking. The couple claimed when they went to get her, she was nowhere to be found and reported her as kidnapped.

Houston activist Quanell X met with Ervin and Thompson shortly after the child’s disappearance and said the couple’s story left him with a lot of questions.

Quanell X said he was concerned with the living conditions he saw inside the home of little Maliyah, saying that they were very rough for a child. Even though he helped with another highly publicized case, helping to bring the body of 4-year-old Maleah Davis home, he declined to represent the family of the 2-year-old victim as things didn’t add up.

“Who kidnapped the child? Was she ever kidnapped? We don’t know yet but it doesn’t pass the smell test,” he said at the time. “No responsible parent would leave their child on the playground like that for five minutes knowing it’s a high crime area and shut the door behind them.”

“It was just a bunch of lies. That’s it, a bunch of lies,” said Thompson’s mother, Angel Harris.

Sadly, they both were correct.

Court documents state the couple killed Maliyah and put her body in a storm drain, where it floated into Brays Bayou and was discovered by a citizen.

The little girl’s remains were positively identified other family members, leaving their worst fears realized.

Ervin will serve 20 years in prison for each charge, which will run concurrently.

According to court records, Thompson also has a new charge for assault to a public servant, filed on March 5, 2021. He is due in court on Jan. 11 for disposition.