Uvalde school shooting: How to help victims, their families

Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – This is how to help those affected by the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

Blood donation

KPRC 2 sister station KSAT reported the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

This also comes on the heels of a months-long blood supply shortage.

If you are capable and willing to donate, you can visit STBTC’s website to find a donation location. You can also schedule an appointment online here.

We are incredibly thankful to all of the generous blood donors who have come out today. We are currently experiencing a 2 HOUR wait, and all appts in our donor rooms have been booked through Saturday. We will continue to need help during this week. Here's how 🧵 — South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) May 25, 2022

We have added appointments to our Memorial Day blood drive. Schedule your appointment here: https://t.co/n0kpZwaGT7 (2/5) — South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) May 25, 2022

To donate directly to University Hospital, donations can be scheduled online or by calling 210-358-2812. Here’s more information.

The American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas shared this message on Facebook: “The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with the people of Uvalde and those affected by the tragic shooting on May 24.The Red Cross and its volunteers continue to coordinate our efforts with the Department of Public Safety, the City of Uvalde, and Uvalde County to assist family members of the victims. We appreciate the outpouring of support and of community members reaching out to the Red Cross to offer their help during this challenging moment. At this time, we have all the resources and assistance we need. We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Uvalde community in the days and weeks ahead. While we do not typically serve hospitals in this area of Texas, the American Red Cross stands ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to this tragedy.”

Funds

Nonprofit VictimsFirst has established a GoFundMe account that it says 100% will go directly to the victims and survivors in cash payments.

“We urge the leadership in Texas to bring in the National Compassion Fund to help distribute funds that are collected for the victims and survivors,” according to a news release from the organization. “We believe in a completely transparent process that allows those directly impacted the privacy to cope and survive the way they need to and choose to.”

VictimsFirst is a nonprofit created by surviving victims of mass casualty crime and trusted supporters who have first-hand experiences of the problems and re-victimization that accompany these acts when there is a lack of coordinated effort and/or understanding of what survivors need. The organization’s EIN is 32-0656956. The organization notes donations are tax deductible. Here is the Charity Navigator page for this organization. Charity Navigator is a nonprofit that rates philanthropic organizations and efforts.

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund Announced by Uvalde CISD - An account has been opened at First State Bank of uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary. If you would like to donate, you can do so at any FSB branch. Make all checks payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund” Mail checks to: 200 E Nopal St. Uvalde, TX 78801 For Zelle donations: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

An account has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary. If you would like to donate, you can do so at any FSB branch. pic.twitter.com/CRW1KNTyAF — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022

