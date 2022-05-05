Deadly officer-involved shooting: Bodycam video shows suspect accused of running over construction worker, stabbing apartment manager

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting where a suspect was accused of fatally running over a construction worker and stabbing a Montrose apartment manager on April 5.

The deadly chain of events unfolded at the Hanover Autry Park apartment complex located on Buffalo Park Drive and Allen Parkway around 3:24 a.m.

The deadly events before the officer-involved shooting

Houston police said it all started when a man, identified as 27-year-old Ronnie Dwayne Cesear, Jr. approached a 67-year-old construction worker, Carrl Hayes, who was working in the area overnight.

Cesear stabbed Hayes with a butcher knife, then jumped into the victim’s truck and ran him over, police said. He then drove the truck into the lobby of the apartment building, got out and continued his rampage.

Still armed with the knife, Cesear charged at the building’s concierge who retreated to an office. A 51-year-old apartment complex manager confronted Cesear, who stabbed the man several times in the back, police said.

How the deadly officer-involved shooting unfolded

According to HPD, two officers arrived first at the scene and found a gray pickup truck driven through the lobby entrance and an injured man on the ground. When Cesear saw the officers, he turned and walked in their direction, still carrying the kitchen knife. Officers gave repeated verbal commands to the suspect to stop and “drop the knife,” but he ignored their commands and continued to approach.

Fearing for their lives, both officers discharged their duty weapons and struck Cesar more than once. The suspect fell to the ground and dropped the knife. He allegedly got up and attempted to flee on foot as officers gave him the demand to “get down.”

Officers followed him, deployed their Conducted Energy Device (taser) and were finally able to detain him as they called for an ambulance, police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Hayes dead. The apartment manager was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Cesear was also taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The two responding officers were not injured.

HPD releases bodycam footage of all deadly officer-involved shootings within 30 days as part of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform. Houston police Chief Troy Finner agreed with the adherence to the recommendation, saying there cannot be a talk of transparency without action.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.