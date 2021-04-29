Cloudy icon
Local News

Mayor Turner to announce implementation of task force on policing reform recommendations

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the implementation of key recommendations submitted by the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform in a press conference Thursday.

The announcement will take place at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

Chief of Police Troy Finner, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, Municipal Court Director and Presiding Judge Elaine Marshall, and other guests will join Mayor Turner for the announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

