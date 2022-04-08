Charges filed against suspect accused of running over construction worker, stabbing Montrose apartment manager

Carrl Hayes, 67, was killed by a suspect in the 800 block of Buffalo Park Drive on April 5.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a man who fatally struck a construction worker, then stabbed an apartment complex manager after driving into the Montrose building during a violent rampage, according to Houston police.

Ronnie Dwayne Cesear, Jr., 27, is charged with four felonies; capital murder, aggravated assault against a peace officer and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The deadly chain of events unfolded at the Hanover Autry Park apartment complex located on Buffalo Park Drive and Allen Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

Houston police said it all started when a man, now identified as Cesar, approached a 67-year-old construction worker, Carrl Hayes, who was working in the area overnight.

Cesear stabbed Hayes with a butcher knife, then jumped into the victim’s truck and ran him over, police said. He then drove the truck into the lobby of the apartment building, got out and continued his rampaged.

Still armed with the knife, Cesear charged at the building’s concierge who retreated to an office. A 51-year-old apartment complex manager confronted Cesear, who stabbed the man several times in the back, police said.

According to HPD, two officers arrived first to the scene and found a gray pickup truck driven through the lobby entrance and an injured man on the ground. Officers then observed a dark-skinned male with curly hair wearing a black T-shirt and black pants walking away from the scene. When Cesear saw the officers, he turned and walked in their direction, still carrying the kitchen knife. Officers gave repeated verbal commands to the suspect to stop and drop the weapon, but he ignored their commands and continued to approach.

When Cesear got close enough, he lunged at officers with the knife. Fearing for their lives, both officers discharged their duty weapons and struck Cesar more than once. That still did not stop the suspect, as he got up and attempted to flee on foot. Officers followed him, deployed their Conducted Energy Device (taser) and were finally able to take him into custody, police said.

Once officers had Cesear secure, they turned their attention to helping the victims. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Hayes dead. The apartment manager was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Cesear was also taken to the hospital, where he remains. No mug shot has been released at this time because Cesear has not been transported to jail yet.

The two responding officers were not injured. One of them was sworn in as an officer in March 2017, and the other in December 2019.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.