Field Trip Friday: Houston Zoo to celebrate 100 years this Saturday

HOUSTON – Celebrations have begun at the Houston Zoo as they celebrate their 100th anniversary this weekend.

In a news release, the City of Houston built a fence around a tract of land in Hermann Park to house a lone bison named Earl along with numerous animals in the year 1922. That fence later grew to become today’s zoo.

In today’s Field Trip Friday, KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway is joining in on the festivities as they kick off.

Tickets to the 100th Birthday Bash are still available on the Houston Zoo website. Members can enter free and non-members can purchase a ticket online here.

More coverage on Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Presents ‘The Houston Zoo: Celebrating 100 Years’ this Saturday at 7 p.m.

🔒Here are 100 wacky, cool and totally true things you never knew about the Houston Zoo

Ad

Do you have a zoo story you NEED to share? Houston Zoo wants to include your memories for its centennial celebration and you could win BIG