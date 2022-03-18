Do you have a zoo story you NEED to share? Houston Zoo wants to include your memories for its centennial celebration and you could win BIG

HOUSTON – On a small plot of land in Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo began with a single bison. For 80 years, the Zoo was operated by the City of Houston until 2002, when the Zoo transitioned into a non-profit organization in partnership with the city. Today, the zoo is currently 55 acres and plans to grow even more in the future, with a new exhibit called Galapagos Islands which plans to open in early 2023, and according to the website, will be “a first of its kind exhibit starring the landscape and wildlife that made history.”

The zoo is hosting a year-long centennial celebration starting on their official anniversary, April 30, and is offering Houstonians a chance to share their stories of working for, giving to, or simply going to the zoo as a part of their “keeping our world wild” centennial campaign, those who enter will be automatically entered into a raffle to win a year-long Houston Zoo membership.

You can participate by clicking here and following these steps:

Enter your name, email, and phone number, then selecting your zoo connection.

Write what your favorite zoo experience was, a title for the memory, and how long you have been going to, worked at, or donated to the zoo.

Provide photos and video of time spent there

Submit your story to the Houston Zoo.

Have you shared your story? Want to tell us too? We’d love to hear your best memories of your zoo adventures in the comments.