KPRC 2 Presents ‘The Houston Zoo: Celebrating 100 Years’ this Saturday at 7 p.m.

In honor of the the Houston Zoo’s centennial birthday, KPRC 2 is proud to present a primetime special highlighting the zoo’s growth, its impact on our community, and the incredible work the zoo does around the globe to save wildlife.

You can watch “The Houston Zoo: Celebrating 100 Years” April 30 at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2.

The Houston Zoo got its start in Hermann Park in 1922. It has since grown to 55 acres with several incredible upgrades in recent years, including the Texas Wetlands habitat and the Pantanal habitat. In 2023, the newest habitat - The Galapagos Islands - will open.

In “The Houston Zoo: Celebrating 100 Years”, you’ll hear from many people who’ve been part of the Zoo’s storied history for decades. Learn about the Zoo’s past, present, and future in this special program commemorating the Houston Zoo and its work to inspire people of all ages to develop a love for wildlife and conservation.

Be sure to tune in to KPRC 2 this Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

For several years, KPRC 2 and the Houston Zoo have partnered to showcase the conservation groups the Houston Zoo supports around the world. From gorillas to lemurs to elephants and giant armadillos, the Zoo’s work takes place on multiple continents.

Learn more by watching KPRC 2 and the Houston Zoo’s past conservation specials: