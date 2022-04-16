Bond set at $75K for man accused of trying to kidnap, lure girls into his car in Deer Park, Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – The man accused of trying to kidnap multiple girls in Deer Park and Pasadena faced a judge on Friday night.

Chase Brefczynski, 25, was arrested Thursday in Lufkin and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The judge set a bond for $75,000 and a personal bond was not approved due to “concerns for the safety” of the victims and the community.

The judge also set the following bond conditions: GPS monitoring, 24/7 house arrest, no contact with children under the age of 17 except his own, and cannot possess any firearms. Brebczynski cannot participate in or supervise activities involving minors.

According to court records, Brefczynski was out on probation for a deadly conduct charge at the time he was accused of attempting to lure young girls into his vehicle.

Officials said Brefczynski would stop and ask young girls for directions. In one of the cases, he allegedly threatened a young girl in Pasadena by displaying a gun and told the girl to do as he said.

In a Deer Park case, police said an 11-year-old was walking to school when Brefczynski pulled alongside her and began talking to her. Investigators say when the child refused to engage with him, he drove off and returned shortly after, yelling at the girl.

Brefczynski remains in Harris County jail.

