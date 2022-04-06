Pasadena police searching for man allegedly attempting to lure girls into his car

Pasadena police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who witnesses said is attempting to lure and kidnap girls inside a car in Pasadena.

Police said multiple reported instances allegedly happened Monday in the area of Red Bluff Road and Preston Avenue.

Investigators said a man in his 20′s stopped multiple juvenile girls, asking for them for directions.

Police said it was reported to them on different occasions that the man would then tell the children that he couldn’t hear them and would request for them to come closer, attempting to have them enter his car, police said.

In one of these cases, Pasadena police said the man displayed a gun and threatened the girl to do what he wanted.

The man is described as a man in his 20′s with medium-length brown hair and a stubble goatee.

Pasadena police obtained a picture of what they believe is the man’s vehicle. They described the car as a dark grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with black rims and a sunroof.

Police said there was also another similar case with the same car description in Deer Park.

In a Facebook post made by Pasadena police, the department encourages parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about reporting suspicious behavior.

Pasadena Independent School District released the following statement regarding the incidents:

Attention Parents, Please take this opportunity to discuss safety with your children. This incident serves as a reminder for your kids to be aware of their surroundings and report all suspicious activity through our anonymous alerts system or by calling the Pasadena ISD Police Department at 713-740-0200.

Police are asking anyone with information on this to give Pasadena police a call.