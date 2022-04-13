Man accused of trying to kidnap, lure girls into his car in Deer Park, Pasadena arrested, police say

PASADENA – The man accused of trying to kidnap multiple girls in the Deer Park and Pasadena areas has been arrested and charged, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Chase Brefczynski was arrested around 1:45 p.m. in Lufkin and charged with aggravated attempted kidnapping.

Brefczynski is accused of trying to lure several juvenile girls into his vehicle by stopping them and asking them for directions.

In one of these cases, Pasadena police said the man displayed a gun and threatened the girl to do what he wanted.

In another case in Deer Park, police said a girl was walking in the 2700 block of Hillshire to school at Bonnette Jr High when Brefczynski pulled alongside her and started speaking to her.

When the child refused to interact with the man, police said he drove off, but came back three minutes later and started yelling at the child.

Officers from the Pasadena Police Department’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Angelina County Sherriff’s Office worked together to take Brefczynski into custody without incident.

Any other potential victims or witnesses should contact Detective S. Espinoza at 713-475-7266.