Billboard created in hopes of locating missing Texas State student Jason Landry

A billboard created for missing Texas State student Jason Landry is set to go up Saturday in hopes of finding him, according to NBC-affiliate KXAN News.

At least six Facebook groups dedicated to finding Landry have partnered to gather donations and rent a billboard outside of Luling, Texas, located along U.S. Highway 183 at 2023 N. Magnolia Ave., for at least 13 weeks. That agreement could be extended, if need be.

The Landry family approved the billboard, which includes two photos of him, as well as a phone number for the Texas Attorney General Cold Case and Miss­ing Per­sons Unit, if someone would like to pass along any tips.

What happened to Jason Landry?

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Landry, 21, was heading to the Missouri City area in December of 2020. Investigators found his crashed vehicle, a Nissan Altima, near Luling off Salt Flat Road with some of his belongings scattered nearby.

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) has been involved in search efforts, but later suspended its search. Landry’s family and friends has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts and return.

There are no indications of foul play and no evidence to support that Landry was the victim of a crime, according to Ferry.

