Funeral arrangements released for Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in deadly crash on Beltway 8

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements for the Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable who died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren over the weekend have been released.

Visitation and funeral services for Chavis will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at the Fountain of Praise Church located at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue.

Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., and public visitation be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The funeral service will start at 12:30 p.m. and the police honors will happen outside in the church parking lot, immediately after the service. Chavis will then be buried in Liberty.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Jennifer Chavis was responding to reports of a driver who fled the scene of a crash while allegedly intoxicated. While she waited to attempt a traffic stop, the driver rear-ended her while inside the patrol unit, which burst into flames.

Chavis died at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.

