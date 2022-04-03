62º

Local News

Pct. 7 deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by F-550 truck driven by possible drunk driver, HCSO says

“She died trying to protect the community,” Sheriff Gonzalez said. “Grateful for the Good Samaritans that stopped to assist and kept the suspect from fleeing.”

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials.

The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.

Chavis reportedly parked her car on the side of the roadway to wait for the driver in question.

The full news conference is below:

Gonzalez said the suspected driver, who was in an F-550 truck with a utility bed, slammed into the back of Chavis’s patrol unit, later bursting into flames. She died at the scene.

The driver of the F-550, identified as Adolfo Serrano by HCSO, was taken into custody and was charged with intoxication manslaughter on a peace officer.

