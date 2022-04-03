‘Our hearts are once again broken’: Officials pay tribute to Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Chavis was responding to reports of a driver who fled the scene of a crash while allegedly intoxicated. While she waited to attempt a traffic stop, the driver rear-ended her while inside the patrol unit, which burst into flames.

Chavis died at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.

Fellow law enforcement officers, as well as county officials have sent their condolences to Deputy Chavis and her family.

Read the messages below:

Very sad to hear that a Pct. 7 Deputy Constable was struck by a vehicle while on a traffic stop and was fatally injured. The @Pct1Constable Office thoughts & prayers are with the deputy’s family, co-workers and friends. @Precinct7 pic.twitter.com/ZufzvvOVFI — Constable Alan Rosen (@ConstableRosen) April 3, 2022

@BishopPolice_Tx sends our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences out to the family (blue/blue) and friends of the Harris County @Precinct7 Deputy Constable who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, April 2. Rest in Peace Deputy, we have the watch! #LODD pic.twitter.com/3x8zdGraPB — Bishop Police Department (@BishopPolice_Tx) April 3, 2022

Our sincerest condolences to Constable May Walker and Harris County @Precinct7 on the loss of their Hero Deputy. Also to the entire Blue Family and our Community who are all in mourning on this tragic event. DWI is not a victimless crime. @AldinePolice @100ClubHouTx — Paul Cordova (@paulscordova) April 3, 2022

Our deepest sympathies are with our @Precinct7 family and the family of the fallen deputy constable this evening. pic.twitter.com/oazTCKQNsi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 3, 2022

PRECINCT 7 DEPUTY CONSTABLE DIES IN CRASH WHILE PROTECTING THE COMMUNITY. A Precinct 7 constable's deputy was killed in... Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Our deep condolences to the family and colleagues of the fallen Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable who was killed in the line of duty. Prayers for Constable Walker and the the entire Pct. 7 family. — Harris County Precinct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) April 3, 2022