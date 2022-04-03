62º

‘Our hearts are once again broken’: Officials pay tribute to Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Violent night for law enforcement officers in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Chavis was responding to reports of a driver who fled the scene of a crash while allegedly intoxicated. While she waited to attempt a traffic stop, the driver rear-ended her while inside the patrol unit, which burst into flames.

Chavis died at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.

Fellow law enforcement officers, as well as county officials have sent their condolences to Deputy Chavis and her family.

Read the messages below:

PRECINCT 7 DEPUTY CONSTABLE DIES IN CRASH WHILE PROTECTING THE COMMUNITY. A Precinct 7 constable's deputy was killed in...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Saturday, April 2, 2022

