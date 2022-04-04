68º

Deputy killed in tragic crash was beloved wife, mother, colleague; Here’s how her sister remembers her

The 32-year-old Army veteran was preparing to get her Ph.D. when her life was suddenly taken by a suspected drunk driver Saturday.

Bill Barajas, Reporter

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Jennifer Chavis devoted her life to serving others.

Aside from being a Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable, Chavis was also a wife, mother, sister, and daughter.

“I’ve been calling and texting her and still kind of waiting for her to, I don’t know, I don’t know,” said Chavis’ little sister Jocelyn Fowler.

Fowler told KPRC 2 that her sister served in the Army for six years. She graduated from the University of Houston-Downtown with a criminal justice degree and went on to earn her Master’s degree from Texas Southern University.

She was currently studying to get a Ph.D.

“Now, we don’t get to see that next chapter of her life,” Chavis’ sister said.

The 32-year-old died Saturday while responding to reports of a drunk driver on Beltway 8 near Fondren.

“It’s just hard to come to terms with,” said Fowler. “My sister doesn’t get to come home to her son, and we are trying to figure out how to explain that to him,”

Chavis leaves behind her husband, Quincey Chavis, and a 4-year-old son.

