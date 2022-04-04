Deputy killed in tragic crash was beloved wife, mother, colleague; Here’s how her sister remembers her

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Jennifer Chavis devoted her life to serving others.

Aside from being a Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable, Chavis was also a wife, mother, sister, and daughter.

“I’ve been calling and texting her and still kind of waiting for her to, I don’t know, I don’t know,” said Chavis’ little sister Jocelyn Fowler.

Fowler told KPRC 2 that her sister served in the Army for six years. She graduated from the University of Houston-Downtown with a criminal justice degree and went on to earn her Master’s degree from Texas Southern University.

She was currently studying to get a Ph.D.

“Now, we don’t get to see that next chapter of her life,” Chavis’ sister said.

The 32-year-old died Saturday while responding to reports of a drunk driver on Beltway 8 near Fondren.

“It’s just hard to come to terms with,” said Fowler. “My sister doesn’t get to come home to her son, and we are trying to figure out how to explain that to him,”

Chavis leaves behind her husband, Quincey Chavis, and a 4-year-old son.