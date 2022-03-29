5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, March 29

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during 2021's deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on Monday, March 28, 2022, that rapper Travis Scott has violated a gag order issued in lawsuits they have filed in an effort to influence possible jurors and rebuild his reputation ahead of a potential trial. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Here are things to know for Tuesday, March 29:

1. Father shot in head during home invasion in east Houston, police say

A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot during a home invasion in east Houston Monday.

It happened in the 12700 block of Coulson Street around 11:10 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his mid-40s with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said he was transported to an area hospital and is still conscious at this point.

According to investigators, the man is a business owner, possibly a trucker, who runs his business out of his home. The victim’s teenage son was also in the home when the door was kicked down by four suspects, police said.

2. Who killed Joseph Jimenez? Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspect wanted for fatally shooting 13-year-old while driving on North Loop

Crime Stoppers and Houston police need help finding a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old driver while driving and wounded two other teenagers on the North Loop earlier this month.

It happened on March 17 in the 300 block of North Loop East shortly before 1 a.m.

Investigators said the 13-year-old boy, identified by family members as Joseph Jimenez was driving a black Dodge vehicle along with two teen passengers -- another 13-year-old and a 16-year-old.

That was when police said someone in a black Chevrolet Tahoe fatally shot Joseph in the back multiple times. The other 13-year-old boy was also shot.

3. Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on Monday that rapper Travis Scott has violated a gag order issued in lawsuits they have filed in an effort to influence possible jurors and rebuild his reputation ahead of a potential trial.

At issue is an announcement Scott made earlier this month about Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had put in place sufficient safety measures.

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” Scott wrote earlier this month on Instagram after the initiative was announced.

4. ‘I went looking for her’: Husband of prominent Galveston doctor shares his final moments with wife

The death of prominent Galveston Dr. Nancy Hughes reverberates across the island as court documents reveal what led to the arrest of a teenager, Cianna Mims, and her boyfriend, Logan Llewellyn.

Overcome with emotion, Michael Hughes, Nancy’s husband, spoke with KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. Hughes recounts the 46 years of marriage with Nancy.

“My wife and I had been riding that same bicycle route for the last 10 years,” Michael said. “We’ve been doing it every weekday. It’s part of our life.”

It’s an activity he will no longer share with his bride.

5. Family announces launch of renewed campaign to exonerate Juan Balderas from Texas death row

The family of Juan Balderas, along with the Texas Death Penalty Abolition Movement, held a press conference Monday to announce “Making an Exoneree: Juan Balderas” and launched a renewed campaign to exonerate Balderas from Texas death row, according to a release.

The press conference was held at 11 a.m. outside the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Balderas has been on death row since he was sentenced in 2014 but was jailed for almost nine years at Harris County Jail before his trial, according to the release. Balderas has always maintained his innocence. With the help of the Making an Exoneree program, the campaign to prove his innocence and win exoneration launched Monday.

