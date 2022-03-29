Father shot in head during home invasion in east Houston, police say

A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot during a home invasion in east Houston Monday.

It happened in the 12700 block of Coulson Street around 11:10 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his mid-40s with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said he was transported to an area hospital and is still conscious at this point.

According to investigators, the man is a business owner, possibly a trucker, who runs his business out of his home. The victim’s teenage son was also in the home when the door was kicked down by four suspects, police said.

Officers said the men went into the residence and located the teen hiding in a closet. They then forced him into a bathtub and told him to be quiet, police said.

Police said the suspects, two of them armed, spread out in the home and someone fired four rounds of shots, striking the victim in the head.

“The men took some items from the home, some very expensive items, and ran out the back,” Lt. Willkens with Houston Police Department said.

Willkens said the suspects, three of them who spoke Spanish and one who police said appeared to be a Black male, then fled through the back door of the residence.

Police said it appears that the man may have been targeted for his equipment.

“All I’m saying is that he’s a businessman and he has a lot of equipment in the backyard,” Willkens said. “It’s possible that they just targeted that specifically because they possibly know that there’s money in the place.”

Willkens said investigators plan to look at surveillance video to better assist them in their search for the suspects.