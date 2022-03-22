5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, March 22

KPRC 2 reporter Amy Davis is at Crockett, Texas where storm damage is reported in the area.

Here are things to know for Tuesday, March 22:

1. LIVE BLOG: Here’s what is happening across the Houston area as severe thunderstorms move through

Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Houston area beginning Monday evening. Tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flooding are all possible through Tuesday morning

As severe weather moves through the Houston area, follow our coverage in our live blog below:

2. Why do streets flood in Houston so easily?

Every time it rains hard in Houston, the streets flood.

In Houston, the streets are supposed to flood. They’re designed as secondary storm channels to hold storm runoff and allow it to drain through storm sewers into bayous and rivers.

What a weather expert says

Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Linder had an answer for concerned residents.

Q: Why do the streets flood so often?

A: “The streets will flood so the homes don’t flood. The pipes underground that carry the water from roadways to the creeks can handle about 2 inches of rain an hour. So, we start talking about the rainfall rates we were seeing yesterday, 4 to 5, even 6 inches an hour, that’s just a tremendous amount of water that’s going to overwhelm the ability of pipes to carry that water.”

3. Conditions improve into the afternoon

Storms continue to push to the east. Heavy rainfall and isolated severe storms are possible for those along the leading edge of the storm. Behind the storms clouds will gradually clear with sunshine expected by the afternoon for all!

Tuesday afternoon:

The clouds will decrease throughout the morning with sunshine by mid-day. Temperatures will be cool and sunny this afternoon.

4. COVID-19 cases are low, life returns to normal. Here’s why it’s safe

There is good news in the fight against coronavirus. As predicted, without enforcing any restrictions, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ran for three straight weeks without signs of surging COVID cases. Low transmission rates and high level of immunity are why the event (and all large scale events) are determined to be safer now.

Here are the numbers:

The Texas Medical Center said the reproduction rate last week was below 1, exactly where we want it. Cases are also down, and they’ve been trending in that direction since January.

Hospitalizations at TMC went slightly up last week but only by 26 patients.

“Those numbers are all about as low as we’ve ever been,” said Dr. James McDeavitt, Baylor College of Medicine Vice President and Dean of Clinical Affairs.

5. ‘Bury Me in the H’: Lance McCullers is giving all the feels as big names continue to leave H-Town sports

We watched them rise, we watched them fall and we watched many of them leave Houston. However, some are ready to stay until their last breath, it seems.

That appears to be the case with Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, who posted a touching message and video Saturday following the announcement of Carlos Correa’s decision to go to the Twins.

He wrote, “My brother forever. Thank you for everything, #1.”

