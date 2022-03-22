Here’s how Texans can report property damage caused by severe weather

With severe weather threatening parts of Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are encouraging residents to report damage to their property by submitting a damage assessment survey.

Monday’s severe storms may possibly produce large hail, damaging winds, and dangerous tornadoes.

Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

“By providing details through the iSTAT damage survey, Texans can notify emergency management officials about the extent of damage sustained during this severe weather event,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Texans are encouraged to assist the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including important details about any losses.”

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on March Severe Weather.

TDEM has also published a tutorial video explaining the iSTAT surveys here on the survey landing page.