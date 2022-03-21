Apple reports outage affecting multiple apps, including iMessage, Apple TV+

HOUSTON – Having issues with your Apple device? You’re not alone.
According to Apple’s website, multiple apps are suffering an outage. The company did not say what caused the outage, however, multiple users have reported “slow or unavailable” service.
The following apps are currently affected as of 12:50 p.m.:
- iMessage
- Apple Arcade
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Find My iPhone/iPad/Mac
- iTunes Store
- Maps
- Podcasts
- Radio
- iCloud (including Drive, Calendar, Mail, Keychain)
- AppleCare
Apple encourages users to keep checking the current status of each app by visiting their website here.