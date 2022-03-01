WATCH LIVE: Families of Arlene Alvarez, Ashanti Grant, Diamond Alvarez join together to protest bond system at Harris County Criminal Justice Center

HOUSTON – The families of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, 9-year-old Ashanti Grant, and 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez will join together to protest the recent gun violence that took the lives of their children in recent months.

The rally is led by Gwen Alvarez, Arlene’s mother. Arlene was accidentally shot and killed inside her family’s truck while a robbery was ongoing at a southeast Houston Chase bank on Feb. 14.

Alvarez, 16, was walking her dog when she was shot 22 times by her ex-boyfriend, Frank DeLeon Jr. at a southwest Houston park on Jan. 11. DeLeon Jr. bonded out a short time after.

Grant, 9, remains hospitalized after she was shot in the head during a road rage shooting. Her family said she is still showing signs of improvement but is still fighting for her life.

The rally is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will provide the livestream in the video player above.

Ad

MORE COVERAGE:

Reward increased to $30K to help track down ‘cowardly’ road rage shooter of 9-year-old, mayor announces

9-year-old girl shot in head while riding with family on Southwest Freeway, HPD says

Teen suspect accused of shooting 16-year-old 22 times free on bond, court records say

Innocent 9-year-old dies after being shot while in family’s vehicle; ATM robbery victim charged in her accidental shooting, police say