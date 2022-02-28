Body of slain San Jacinto County Deputy Constable Neil Adams to be escorted to funeral home in Cleveland Monday

HOUSTON – The body of San Jacinto County Deputy Constable Neil Adams, who was fatally shot Wednesday at the PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston, will be escorted by law enforcement officials Monday.

The escort will begin at 8 a.m. and will start at the Medical Examiner’s Office and end at Pace Stancil Funeral Home at 303 E. Crockett St. in Clevland, Texas.

Visitation for Adams will take place Wednesday, March 2, at the Coldspring Community Shelter located at 225 Live Oak in Coldspring. The family viewing will be held 4 - 5 p.m. and the public viewing is scheduled from 5 - 8 p.m.

Adams’ funeral service will be held at the Coldspring Community Shelter on Thursday, March 3, 10:30 a.m. The funeral will include a 21-gun salute and full honors.

To send flowers to Adams’ family, click here.

Adams was working a second job at the shopping complex at the time of the deadly shooting. He is the third peace officer that has been killed in the first two months of 2022. Others have been injured in the line of duty.

