What we know about Neil Adams, San Jacinto County Pct. 1 deputy constable fatally shot at PlazAmericas Mall

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – A San Jacinto County Precinct 1 deputy constable who was fatally shot at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon has been identified, authorities said.

Deputy Constable Neil Adams went through the academy to become a peace officer in 2012, according to San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Constable Roy Rogers. He was an environmental officer for the county and took care of a multitude of environment-related issues, such as spilled sewage and other unsanitary conditions that may exist in the area.

Adams was working a second job at the shopping complex at the time of the deadly shooting.

“I ask that everybody pray for this beautiful family, pray for law enforcement, pray for our cities, our counties and our nation,” Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said. “He’s a hero. He’s a hero. And we want to honor him.”

Rogers described Adams as a good man that worked hard to take care of his family and the constituents of the county.

Dee Dee Adams, the wife of Deputy Constable Adams, has asked that everyone pray for law enforcement officers.

“I just wanted to say that my husband always said that ‘You can either be a sheep or a sheep dog,’ and I want everybody to pray for all the sheep dogs out there that are protecting everybody,” Dee Dee said. “They get a bad rep and they just want to protect, that’s what they want to do in their heart. And everybody’s turned their back on them. And everybody should pray for all of them, because they’re here for you.”

Adams is the third peace officer that has been killed in the first two months of 2022. Others have been injured in the line of duty.