🔒Insiders: Take a peek inside the luxe Cotton ‘Q Club at the Houston Rodeo’s Bar-B-Que Contest

HOUSTON – Take a look inside the luxe Cotton Q Club at Rodeo Houston’s Bar-B-Que Contest with KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway.

Cotton Holdings Inc., a Houston-based company, is behind the luxe tent that is 9,000 feet of emerald “western elegance,” complete with deer antler chandeliers. In the video above, you’ll see a horse statue and a giant leather dance floor where rodeo-goers can bust a move.

To see the full venue, be sure to watch the video above. Let us know in the comments what you think of Cotton ‘Q Club.

