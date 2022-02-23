Go Texan Day 2022: Share photos of your amazing rodeo gear

Houston – Grab your boots and belt buckles for Go Texan Day 2022 on Friday.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which began in 1932, is back after two years of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is ready to see what Houstonians can come up with when honoring the Houston tradition of getting in the rodeo spirit the Friday before rodeo actually begins by celebrating Go Texan Day.

According to RodeoHouston, Go Texan Day, which was started in the 1950s, is the unofficial kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. It also represents Western Heritage and makes for cute family photo opportunities, which is why families are told to celebrate by wearing their best western wear.

So Houstonians, get out your biggest and brightest belt buckles and hats, your shiniest boots, and your best jeans and share your photos with us in the box below.

On social media, you can share your photos by tagging us and using the hashtags #GoTexanDay #Western #RodeoHouston #KPRC2.